Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 18, 2018 12:36 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

07-16-25-29-30

(seven, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)

03-28-31-38-39-51

(three, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-one)

04

(four)

Estimated jackpot: $185 million

2-2

(two, two)

9-6

(nine, six)

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

3-1-6-0

(three, one, six, zero)

7-8-1-6

(seven, eight, one, six)

6-9-3-0-5

(six, nine, three, zero, five)

4-6-9-9-7

(four, six, nine, nine, seven)

13-26-39-44-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $223 million

