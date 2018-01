Cancer won't stop this woman from finishing the Miami Marathon

Abdiela Sanz participates in a training session with the FDC training group at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove on Saturday, January 20, 2018. Sanz will be walking the Miami Marathon, a race she is determined to finish as this may the last time she can do it. She has Stage 4 cancer and is walking the race as an example to her children.