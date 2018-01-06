FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
02-03-13-28-32
(two, three, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
01-02-07-13, Lucky Ball: 11
(one, two, seven, thirteen; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $2 million
28-30-39-59-70, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-nine, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $450 million
4-4
(four, four)
8-0
(eight, zero)
1-3-0
(one, three, zero)
7-2-1
(seven, two, one)
6-0-7-5
(six, zero, seven, five)
5-6-2-3
(five, six, two, three)
8-3-1-7-9
(eight, three, one, seven, nine)
0-5-1-3-0
(zero, five, one, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
