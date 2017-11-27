Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 11:46 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

25-27-42-50-57, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-two, fifty, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

04-08-11-35-36

(four, eight, eleven, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

1-2

(one, two)

5-3

(five, three)

1-0-3

(one, zero, three)

4-1-9

(four, one, nine)

6-4-1-5

(six, four, one, five)

7-1-6-1

(seven, one, six, one)

0-4-2-5-0

(zero, four, two, five, zero)

9-6-5-3-9

(nine, six, five, three, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $163 million

