Lottery

July 22, 2017 1:05 AM

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

18-31-36-50-74, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $248 million

