Lottery

July 21, 2017 11:50 PM

FL Lottery

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

06-07-14-15-27

(six, seven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)

06-28-41-45, Lucky Ball: 13

(six, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

18-31-36-50-74, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-six, fifty, seventy-four; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

2-5

(two, five)

7-6

(seven, six)

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

9-0-8

(nine, zero, eight)

7-4-1-3

(seven, four, one, three)

2-6-6-0

(two, six, six, zero)

2-6-3-3-2

(two, six, three, three, two)

1-2-3-7-8

(one, two, three, seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

