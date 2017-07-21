FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
06-07-14-15-27
06-28-41-45, Lucky Ball: 13
18-31-36-50-74, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
2-5
7-6
4-2-6
9-0-8
7-4-1-3
2-6-6-0
2-6-3-3-2
1-2-3-7-8
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
