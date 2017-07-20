Lottery

July 20, 2017 11:49 PM

FL Lottery

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

26-37-40-42-50, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, fifty; Cash Ball: one)

09-14-30-33-36

(nine, fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $248 million

4-2

(four, two)

3-4

(three, four)

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

1-2-3

(one, two, three)

1-5-2-3

(one, five, two, three)

5-0-4-1

(five, zero, four, one)

9-1-5-3-1

(nine, one, five, three, one)

4-7-7-0-9

(four, seven, seven, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $205 million

