Lottery

July 15, 2017 12:24 AM

FL Lottery

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

09-19-25-32-33

(nine, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three)

02-16-34-44, Lucky Ball: 4

(two, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $850,000

11-12-24-32-73, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4

(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two, seventy-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: four)

5-6

(five, six)

4-4

(four, four)

5-4-0

(five, four, zero)

4-1-1

(four, one, one)

0-0-6-1

(zero, zero, six, one)

4-2-8-2

(four, two, eight, two)

5-0-0-8-7

(five, zero, zero, eight, seven)

0-6-0-0-5

(zero, six, zero, zero, five)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

