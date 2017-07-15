FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
09-19-25-32-33
(nine, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three)
02-16-34-44, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $850,000
11-12-24-32-73, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4
(eleven, twelve, twenty-four, thirty-two, seventy-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: four)
5-6
(five, six)
4-4
(four, four)
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
0-0-6-1
(zero, zero, six, one)
4-2-8-2
(four, two, eight, two)
5-0-0-8-7
(five, zero, zero, eight, seven)
0-6-0-0-5
(zero, six, zero, zero, five)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
