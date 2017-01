0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends Pause

1:28 Gun rights proponent: Gun-free zones 'misguided'

2:53 Biden to Obama: 'I've also leaned on you'

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

1:24 Obama surprises Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:11 Relatives anxiously to see if Cuban loved ones make it into U.S.

1:13 Familes wait anxiously

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys