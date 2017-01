1:13 From ticket sales to emergency NHL goalie, Bobby Segin does it all Pause

2:01 Bill Torrey: Death of Marti Huizenga a 'sad day' for South Florida

2:21 Jaromir Jagr is impressed with the Columbus Blue Jackets

1:58 Diabetic describes ordeal after being stuck on plane at Fort Lauderdale airport

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

0:33 SUV crashes through restaurant, nearly hits diners

5:50 Yes We Can: People share their favorite Obama moments

2:55 FLL Director Mark Gale speaks about airport reopening

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis