2:33 Hillary Clinton urges Florida voters to the polls Pause

3:18 Broward's elections supervisor discusses ballots possibly missing Amendment 2

1:43 Trump calls media crooks, Clinton embraces ‘nasty woman’ - Election Rewind

0:51 Mother teaches daughter how to vote

4:50 Clinton and Trump make jokes at the expense of themselves and each other at Al Smith Dinner

0:40 Trump: Obama was born in the United States. Period.

2:42 Video: State of the presidential race in Florida

1:44 What do the polls mean?

2:27 Hillary Clinton introduces running mate Tim Kaine at FIU