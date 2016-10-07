Lottery

October 7, 2016 11:49 PM

FL Lottery

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

Fantasy 5

01-22-25-28-32

(one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Lucky Money

05-10-21-22, Lucky Ball: 11

(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

24-37-42-50-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Pick 2 Evening

6-8

(six, eight)

Pick 2 Midday

0-5

(zero, five)

Pick 3 Evening

1-5-2

(one, five, two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-6-3

(seven, six, three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-3-8-3

(eight, three, eight, three)

Pick 4 Midday

1-4-7-3

(one, four, seven, three)

Pick 5 Evening

0-7-1-1-6

(zero, seven, one, one, six)

Pick 5 Midday

6-1-2-5-2

(six, one, two, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Related content

Lottery

Comments

Videos

Fort Lauderdale beach back in business after Hurricane Matthew

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos