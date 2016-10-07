FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
Fantasy 5
01-22-25-28-32
(one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Lucky Money
05-10-21-22, Lucky Ball: 11
(five, ten, twenty-one, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
24-37-42-50-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Pick 2 Evening
6-8
(six, eight)
Pick 2 Midday
0-5
(zero, five)
Pick 3 Evening
1-5-2
(one, five, two)
Pick 3 Midday
7-6-3
(seven, six, three)
Pick 4 Evening
8-3-8-3
(eight, three, eight, three)
Pick 4 Midday
1-4-7-3
(one, four, seven, three)
Pick 5 Evening
0-7-1-1-6
(zero, seven, one, one, six)
Pick 5 Midday
6-1-2-5-2
(six, one, two, five, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
