Terry Stiles, the prominent South Florida developer who helped shape Fort Lauderdale’s skyline, died after a battle with esophageal cancer.
Terry Stiles, the prominent South Florida developer who helped shape Fort Lauderdale’s skyline, died after a battle with esophageal cancer. PATRICK FARRELL Miami Herald
Terry Stiles, the prominent South Florida developer who helped shape Fort Lauderdale’s skyline, died after a battle with esophageal cancer. PATRICK FARRELL Miami Herald

Local Obituaries

Developer Terry Stiles dies at age 70 after battle with cancer

By Paul Owens

Sun Sentinel

September 20, 2017 10:52 PM

Terry Stiles, the prominent South Florida developer who helped shape Fort Lauderdale’s skyline, has died after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 70.

Stiles had fought the disease for three years and experienced complications last week, his son, Ken, said in an email to the roughly 325 employees of the Fort Lauderdale-based real estate firm. Stiles passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 11, in his sleep, his son said.

“Dad was larger than life and loved each and every one of you as if we were one big family,” Ken Stiles wrote. “It is a sad time for all of us but he would want us to remember the good times and take a moment to smile and laugh at all the times we had together.”

Read the full story at the Sun Sentinel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Helen Riley recalls her soaring romance with her husband

Helen Riley recalls her soaring romance with her husband 1:25

Helen Riley recalls her soaring romance with her husband
Terrill Williamson tribute video 5:04

Terrill Williamson tribute video
Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 3:45

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

View More Video

Guest Book

Powered by Legacy.com ©

Death Notices