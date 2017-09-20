Developer Terry Stiles dies at age 70 after battle with cancer

Terry Stiles, the prominent South Florida developer who helped shape Fort Lauderdale’s skyline, has died after a battle with esophageal cancer. He was 70.
Stiles had fought the disease for three years and experienced complications last week, his son, Ken, said in an email to the roughly 325 employees of the Fort Lauderdale-based real estate firm. Stiles passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 11, in his sleep, his son said.
“Dad was larger than life and loved each and every one of you as if we were one big family,” Ken Stiles wrote. “It is a sad time for all of us but he would want us to remember the good times and take a moment to smile and laugh at all the times we had together.”
Read the full story at the Sun Sentinel.
