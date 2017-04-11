Memorial set for ‘Nightly Business Report’ anchor Paul Kangas — and there’s a part for you

Paul Kangas was such a popular anchor on PBS’ “Nightly Business Report” his amiable and authoritative run down of the day’s stock reports propelled the made-in-Miami program onto the national stage. The Emmy-winning show attracted a sizable audience for an economic news program.
Nothing dry or rote about Kangas, who died Feb. 28 in Aventura. “He had enormous appeal to viewers,” founding “Nightly Business Report” executive editor and co-anchor Linda O’Bryon said for his obituary.
Click to read the obituary on Paul Kangas.
On Tuesday, O’Byron released details of the public memorial planned for Kangas. At 6 p.m. April 21, WPBT2, South Florida’s PBS affiliate, opens its North Miami Studios at 14901 NE 20th Ave. to viewers and fans for a tribute.
The event will feature footage of Kangas, testimonials and video messages from friends, family and fans. “He was the Walter Cronkite of business news,” O’Byron said in the announcement.
Want to take part? Fans and friends can submit a one-minute video highlighting a message or special remembrance of Kangas by submitting a clip to jazcuy@southfloridapbs.org before April 15.
The event will be taped and available for post-viewing on www.WPBT2.org website and on the WPBT2 YouTube channel.
Howard Cohen: 305-376-3619, @HowardCohen
