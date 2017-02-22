Funeral service Saturday for 23-year-old son of Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell

Funeral services will be held Saturday for James ‘Jamie’ Martin Reilly Bell, 23, the son of Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell.
Jamie Bell died suddenly at home the afternoon of Feb. 18. He was a senior entering his final semester at Florida Atlantic University.
A visitation is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a service Saturday at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel, 11220 N. Kendall Dr.
“Jamie was a beautiful person who touched many lives,” Cutler Bay Town Manager Rafael Casals said. “Jamie will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. The family has requested privacy while they grieve.”
The Bell family welcomes floral arrangements for the service. Contributions may be made to the Cutler Bay Community Fund in memory of Jamie Bell at the town of Cutler Bay, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay, FL 33189.
Sympathy cards and notes can be sent to the Bell residence: Peggy & Marty Bell, 9354 SW 212 Terr., Cutler Bay, FL 33189.
