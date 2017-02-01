He was a lawyer by day, a Francophile by night. And the French woman was a surprise

By day, Malcolm Wiseheart Jr. was a Miami attorney, known for his compassion in real estate and landlord and tenant law.
By night, Wiseheart was a Francophile who loved the French language and its culture so much he helped to create the French International Studies program at Sunset Elementary School in South Miami and Carver Middle School in Coral Gables. He was honored by the French government with the Ordre des Palmes Académiques, given to those distinguished academics and figures in the fields of education and culture.
Wiseheart, “a product of old Miami,” died on Jan. 22 at 74 at his home in Coral Gables.
Wiseheart’s father was prominent real estate developer Malcolm Wiseheart Sr. and his uncles were the late Chief Circuit Judge Marshall C. Wiseheart and Prohibition investigator and J. Edgar Hoover assistant, J. William Wiseheart.
Born in Miami on Sept. 18, 1942, Wiseheart grew up in Miami Shores and graduated from Yale University in 1965, earned his master’s in English jurisprudence from Cambridge University in England in 1967 and became a Barrister-at-Law at Gray’s Inn in London.
He earned a second law degree from the University of Florida in 1970 and, three years later, in 1973, established his firm in Miami to specialize in real estate and landlord and tenant law. From 1977 to 1990, he was the special master for the Property Appraisal Adjustment Board for Miami-Dade County.
As a landlord, Wiseheart, was known for his compassion and attention to detail, his son William R. Wiseheart said.
“He was deeply compassionate, spoke highly of the tenants he worked for and was very courteous and meticulous about doing work the right way,” William Wiseheart said.
In a 1985 Miami Herald article, Wiseheart said that constant maintenance was the only way to successfully manage low-income housing. Miami housing officials pointed to Wiseheart's two buildings next to the Coconut Grove Metrorail station as examples of how such properties can be maintained.
“I'd say 25 percent of gross income should be budgeted for upkeep, that's what they really require,” Wiseheart told the Herald about his properties at the time. “You can't really spend no money on maintenance and blame the tenants for the condition of the building,” he said.
As president of the Wiseheart Foundation, established by his family in 1953 to provide assistance to schools, churches and charitable organization, Wiseheart found an outlet for his love of all things French. In addition to helping start the learning programs at Carver and Sunset schools, he was involved in leadership roles at L'Alliance Française de Miami and the French-American Chamber of Commerce in Miami.
That love of French culture began with a high school bicycle trip to the French Alps with a pal, his son said. “He was the kind of guy who perked up the minute he encountered an opportunity to speak French. If someone was speaking French next to us at a table he’d insert himself into the conversation. He’d listen to tapes in the car, rebroadcasts of French news.”
Wiseheart met his wife, Michele, on a blind date, one he initially resisted until he found out Michele was French. “That changed everything,” their son said.
Wiseheart is also survived by his wife Michele R. Wiseheart, son Malcolm B. Wiseheart III, his sisters Carolyn W. Milne and Elizabeth W. Joyce. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 3400 Devon Rd., Coconut Grove. Donations in Wiseheart’s name can be made to the Yale University Alumni Fund or Plymouth Congregational Church.
