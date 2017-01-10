Celebration of life set for popular FIU professor Becky Salokar

A celebration of life for Rebecca “Becky” Salokar, chair of Florida International University’s Department of Politics and International Relations, has been set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23, at Florida International University’s Graham Center Middle Ballroom at the Modesto Madique Campus.
Read Becky Salokar’s obituary.
Salokar was a popular professor with students and colleagues. “She had a huge impact on careers and aspirations,” John Stack, founding dean of FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, said in her obituary, which ran shortly after her death from cancer at age 60 on Dec. 19.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. The FIU ballroom is at 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami. To RSVP, by Jan. 18, click here.
