New education law allows anti-science mob to go after evolution and climate change

This 2005 photo provided by the journal Science shows a pre-human skull found in the ground at the medieval village of Dmanisi, Georgia. The discovery of the estimated 1.8-million-year-old skull of a human ancestor captures early human evolution on the move in a vivid snapshot and indicates our family tree may have fewer branches than originally thought, scientists say. It is the most complete ancient hominid skull found to date, as well as the earliest evidence of human ancestors moving out of Africa and spreading north to the rest of the world. Courtesy of Georgia National Museum AP