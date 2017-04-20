Is Frank Artiles racist? Or just a very stupid bully boy?

Let’s examine Frank Artiles’ explanation; that after a few drinks at the members-only Governor’s Club in Tallahassee, the state senator was transported back to his youthful days on the mean streets of Hialeah.

Sure enough, out slipped some racist slurs and sexist insults. Same way we native West Virginians, after a few pints of moonshine, disparage one another as “hillbillies” or “gators.” Can’t hardly help ourselves.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion Pause 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 12:12 Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 0:26 Protesters force police to retreat in Venezuela 2:47 Prom fashion for Miami teens in need 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 0:23 Florida Gators' mascot "Albert" saves child from foul ball, gets plunked in the head Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation Protesters gather outside of Florida state senator Frank Artiles asking for his resignation after reports came out that he used a racial slur against fellow legislators. José A. Iglesias Miami Herald

“I grew up in a diverse community. We share each other’s customs, cultures and vernacular,” Artiles told the Associated Press. Artiles demonstrated his cultural versatility Monday night by calling a fellow senator Audrey Gibson, a black woman of a certain age, a “girl” and a “bitch.”

Sen. Gibson, who is from Jacksonville, failed to grasp that Artiles was only channeling Luther Campbell.

Sen. Artiles (a tenuous title, given that he may be drummed out of the Senate) descended even deeper into the abyss when he characterized some fellow Republicans with whom he had policy disagreements as “n---as.” He seemed to assume that using this bit of racial vernacular was okay because he was talking to two black senators (Gibson and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale), just a street savvy dude talking straight to a bro and sister, about some funky white guys.

Because “n---a” is practically a term of endearment in a “diverse community” like his hometown of Hialeah. Never mind that Hialeah is less diverse than Trump’s cabinet; blacks making up less than three percent of the population.

If I had hit somebody, they’d be in the hospital.” Sen. Frank Artiles

But I can almost buy Artiles’ explanation. (Okay. Okay. A few pints of high-grade moonshine would make his excuse go down easier.) After all, he has worked hard to cultivate this tough guy image. In 2015, after several witnesses accused him of pounding on a 21-year-old college student at yet another Tallahassee bar, he denied the charge with a special bit of bravado: “If I had hit somebody, they’d be in the hospital.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion Pause 4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs 12:12 Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults 1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft 0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 0:26 Protesters force police to retreat in Venezuela 2:47 Prom fashion for Miami teens in need 1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft 0:23 Florida Gators' mascot "Albert" saves child from foul ball, gets plunked in the head Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Florida Senate president answers questions about a Miami senator's racial slur, insults Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, answered questions from reporters after Miami Republican Sen. Frank Artiles formally apologized on the chamber floor Wednesday for insulting and using a racial slur against two black senators. Kristen Clark Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau kclark@miamiherald.com

So maybe he’s not a racist. Maybe he is just flat out politically stupid. Need proof? During his Monday night drunken rant, Artiles characterized the very president of the Florida Senate, Joe Negron, the one guy with the clout to extract him from his mess, as a “p---y.”

There’s plenty more evidence that Artiles (who represents the suburbs of southwest Miami-Dade County) left his street smarts back in Hialeah.

State Sen. Frank Artiles

Just last month we were all marveling at the gall of the senator after it was reported he had been flown up to the Daytona 500 on the plane of a Florida Power & Light lobbyist, where he was wined and dined and lavished with campaign contributions and even photographed trackside in a fancy jacket from NextEra, the parent company of FPL. (Our brillant senator claimed he wasn’t privy to the secret connection between NextEra and FPL.) A few days later, he was pushing a bill that would allow FPL to string 88 miles of high-voltage electrical transmission lines from towers 80 to 150 feet high through Miami-Dade cities and across the county’s fragile wetlands without regard to county and municipal development rules. And to hell with his constituents.

This is the same bully boy who filed a bill in 2015 designed to invalidate a Miami-Dade County ordinance protecting transgender residents from discrimination. Artiles’ bill, among other sins, would have prohibited anyone from using public restrooms that didn’t conform with their “biological sex.”

That bill failed. Thank goodness. A similar bill became law in North Carolina last year, leading to protests, boycotts by bigtime sports operations including the NBA and the NCAA, rebukes from corporate interests, a downturn in tourism and hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue.

Related stories from the Miami Herald Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

Back in 2014, our thug legislator joined a local cabal of lawmakers in killing a local referendum to decide whether to enact a surtax to supplement the shrinking budget of Miami Dade College. Artiles and his buddies, in an act of petty spite, decided the voters shouldn’t have the opportunity to show their support for MDC.

But Artiles doesn’t much care about the tender feeling of folks back home. In 2015, most South Floridians were appalled when the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staged a statewide hunt for black bears. Our boy Artiles? He plunked down $100 for a bear hunting permit.

No big suprise. He had been recorded the year before bragging to another politician about how much he loves hunting. “I kill everything,” Artiles said. Including, he said, “hajis.”

That’s a pejorative term, racist slang that American soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan sometimes employ to disparage Muslims. But maybe it means something more enlightening on the mean streets of Hialeah.