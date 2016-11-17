His smelly socks got him arrested

A 15-year-old boy who deputies say smelled like pot was arrested early Wednesday after he revealed he had marijuana and meth in his socks.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Ranquel Keith Brewer was detained at Horizons Academy by a deputy around 9:08 a.m. when an odor of marijuana could be smelled emanating from him.
When his grandmother arrived to consent to an interview, Brewer took money and marijuana from his right sock and a bag of suspected meth from his left sock.
Brewer was taken to the Juvenile Booking Facility and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell on school grounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
