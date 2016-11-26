Trump needs positive agenda for Latin America or risks antagonizing the region

4:04 Video: Oppenheimer Report: Macri victory changes the political map in Latin America Pause

3:20 Lehtinen, Curbelo and Diaz Balart brothers speak on Castro's death

0:36 Canes warm up on Senior Day

0:58 Cuban exiles in Miami celebrate Fidel Castro's death

2:28 Florida Panthers roll out new fourth line against Blue Jackets

2:47 Cuba wakes up to its first day without Fidel Castro

0:37 Marchers carry Cuban flag down Calle Ocho

1:22 Cuban exiles gather outside La Carreta restaurant following Fidel Castro's death

0:53 Hialeah reacts to Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death

2:41 Crowds gather outside of Versailles restaurant in Miami to celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro