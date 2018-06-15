President Trump 'certainly won't sign' immigration compromise bill, he said Friday

President Donald Trump teased in a Friday morning post on Twitter his excitement that reporters from "Fox and Friends" were at the White House.

"Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House," Trump tweeted. "Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them?"

During the interview, Trump told "Fox and Friends" he was not planning on signing Congress's negotiated measure that would likely have included a citizenship pathway for the young immigrants known as DREAMERS who have been living in the country illegally since they were children.

In so doing, he contradicted reports earlier this week, including one from House Speaker Paul Ryan, that he was supportive of a compromise immigration bill under development in the House.

A conservative approach of the bill provides a path to provides to legal status but not citizenship.

"I'm looking at both of them. I certainly wouldn't sign the more moderate one," Trump said Friday morning. "I need a bill that gives this country tremendous border security. I have to have that. We have to get rid of catch-and-release."

President Trump still wants $25 billion to fund a border wall and wants stricter detention of undocumented immigrants. The administration is facing growing criticism over family separations at the border.

.@POTUS: "We have to have a wall. If we don't have the wall, there's no bill." pic.twitter.com/tqyv1d6ReL — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2018

Amid the flurry of topics he addressed in the morning interview, Trump also chatted about James Comey and the FBI, and accused the agency of plotting against his election and favoring Hillary Clinton.

He also touted the economy, mentioned Sarah Huckabee and the contentious White House press briefing in which she was challenged over children being pulled away from their parents at the border, and his summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.