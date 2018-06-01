In Miami, protesters seek end to separation of immigrant parents, kids

Dozens of people participated in a demonstration on Friday to protest the detention of minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone as well as the separation of parents from their children upon entering the country and asking for asylum.
The protest was held in front of an immigration office in Miramar, and was part of a series of demonstrations nationwide for the "National Day of Action."
"The Day of Action was organized by a broad coalition to demand that the Trump administration keep families together and ensure fairness and security for all immigrant children and youth, and that Congress not increase funding for ICE and Border Patrol," according to a statement from organizers.
The national demonstrations are in response to the controversy unleashed after The New York Times revealed that more than 700 children have been separated from their parents at the border since October 2017, 100 of them under the age of 4.
While Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the separations are aimed at discouraging immigrants from arriving at the southern border, Homeland Security officials deny that it is a deterrent policy and say they do it to protect minors.
Protesters also denounced a separate issue, made public recently, that immigration authorities lost track of some 1,500 minors who crossed the border alone in recent months.
This story was supplemented with information from Miami Herald wire services.
Comments