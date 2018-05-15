Former counselor at Miami Jackson Adult Education Center talks about the GED program

Jose Cruz, former counselor at Miami Jackson Adult Education Center talks about the GED program
Lena Jackson
Making it in America: Susana Robledo

In this seventh installment of Making it in America, a video series highlighting the impacts of immigrant entrepreneurs in Florida, viewers will see what a Colombian entrepreneur has accomplished and how her work has inspired others in the community.