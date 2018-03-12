Fabrice Tardieu might be the most famous fashion designer you’ve never heard of

The Haitian-born entrepreneur is quietly growing his brand out of his Little Haiti studio, and the secret is out among the celebrity circuit.
On any given night, you might spot Will Smith, Dwyane Wade or Sean Combs dressed to impress with Fabrice Tardieu’s custom-designed shoes.
Designing shoes has been in his blood since his childhood, when his parents owned a small shoe-making factory in Port-au-Prince and he would customize the shoes made there. After stints working for major fashion houses in Paris, including Giorgio Armani, Tardieu moved to South Florida, where he eventually launched his shoe brand.
In this sixth installment of Making it in America, a video series highlighting the impacts of immigrant entrepreneurs in Florida, viewers will see what Tardieu has accomplished as a Haitian entrepreneur and how his work has impacted his community.
Oscar Corral, a former newspaper reporter and Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, is founder and CEO of Explica Media. He can be reached at ocorral@explicamedia.com
