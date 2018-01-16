Fed up with Washington policies on immigration, groups plan rally in Miami

Several groups, including Service Employees International Union (SEIU Florida), Haitian Women of Miami (FANM) and the Florida Immigration Coalition plan to gather in downtown Miami to protest what they see as recent xenophobic policies against immigrant communities like Haitians and El Salvadorans who call South Florida home.
The organizations also decry President Trump’s reported use of the word “shithole” last Thursday to describe Haiti, El Salvador and African nations.
Group leaders include FANM’s executive director Marleine Bastien, SEIU Florida President Monica Russo, and Maria Rodriguez, executive director of Florida Immigration Coalition.
The rally is planned for 4:45 p.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesday at Government Center, 111 NW First St.
SEIU Florida’s statement: “Sen. Marco Rubio and Congressman Mario Diaz Balart have been key in the effort to pass anti-immigration legislation in Washington. From ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for many living in Florida, to not supporting needed protections for our youth, such as DACA, leaders in Washington have failed the millions who face deportation.”
The rally will be livestreamed on the SEIU Florida Facebook page.
