Making it in America: Filipinos make their mark in Jacksonville

More Videos 1:29 Carvalho: Over my dead body shall anybody remove any child from the sanctity of our classrooms Pause 1:29 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 3:32 Rosales sentenced to seven years in prison for deadly hit and run 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:09 Police search for man who burglarized Miami home 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville Filipinos are the largest immigrant group in Jacksonville. Many trace their roots in Jacksonville to the military, which has several bases in the area. Filipinos are the largest immigrant group in Jacksonville. Many trace their roots in Jacksonville to the military, which has several bases in the area. Explica Media

Filipinos are the largest immigrant group in Jacksonville. Many trace their roots in Jacksonville to the military, which has several bases in the area. Explica Media