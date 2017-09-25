Making it in America: video series highlights survival in the midst of immigration reform

More Videos 3:18 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets Pause 3:34 Making it in America: The Dreamers 3:28 Girl takes concert stage to ask for TPS 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 2:38 Sex offender arrested after dramatic chase, crash 0:43 NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium 1:40 Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco drops re-election bid 2:41 Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media after the game. 0:56 Suspects sought in armed robbery of Hollywood gas station Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Making it in America: The Dreamers Making it in America, a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future. Making it in America, a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future. Explica Media

Making it in America, a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future. Explica Media