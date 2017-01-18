Who gets to stay under the Cuban Adjustment Act

Kendall Coffey, an attorney for the Cuban migrants who took refuge at the American Shoal lighthouse in the Florida Keys and are now being repatriated, speaks outside federal court on Thursday, June 30, 2016, in Miami.
Lauderhill police are searching for the killer in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes resident Gary Wallock. As Wallock left The Lobster and Seafood Warehouse in Lauderhill, a man ran from around a corner, shot Wallock in the head, then fired several more shots into Wallock's prone body. Investigators also want to find a 2010 blue Nissan Altima with license plate EZX-F13.
Sen. Ben Cardin asked South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley about Russia during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She answered that "we have to be cautious" and also said she sees Crimea as part of Ukraine.
Shawnteria Wilson, who was shot in the leg, talks to the media at a press conference at Miami-Dade’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on January 17, 2017. Wilson was one of the victims after a day of celebration was marred when eight people were shot and several others injured during a stamped at the park where people gathered to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.