Authorities remove gator found near Florida school

On May 23, the Assistant Principal of BridgePrep Academy of Riverview informed deputies of a gator in the retention pond near the kids drop off point. Deputies notified FWC who sent out licensed trappers and removed this 7-foot female.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
