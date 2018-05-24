Authorities remove gator found near Florida school
On May 23, the Assistant Principal of BridgePrep Academy of Riverview informed deputies of a gator in the retention pond near the kids drop off point. Deputies notified FWC who sent out licensed trappers and removed this 7-foot female.
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. This video shows a sinkhole on a roadway and two in front of properties.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has voted to extend, for another 20 years, special protection status for the Research Natural Area within Dry Tortugas National Park, home to an abundance of important fishery species.
Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.
A curious alligator took a Sunday evening stroll past a middle school in Deltona, Florida, on April 22. Leann Cook, who captured the video, was driving on Enterprise Road when she spotted the 10-foot animal from inside her car.