How to fillet a lionfish

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has voted to extend, for another 20 years, special protection status for the Research Natural Area within Dry Tortugas National Park, home to an abundance of important fishery species.
Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.
A curious alligator took a Sunday evening stroll past a middle school in Deltona, Florida, on April 22. Leann Cook, who captured the video, was driving on Enterprise Road when she spotted the 10-foot animal from inside her car.
Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies assisted a trapper on Thursday, April 19, 2018, after a 9-foot alligator was spotted taking a swim in a homeowners' pool near the Eagles golf course community outside of Tampa, Florida.