How to fillet a lionfish

Have you ever tasted lionfish? If not, you are missing out! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shares tips on how to properly fillet a lionfish.
MyFWC Pierre Taylor
Living with alligators

Environment

Living with alligators

Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

9-foot alligator takes swim in Florida pool

Florida

9-foot alligator takes swim in Florida pool

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies assisted a trapper on Thursday, April 19, 2018, after a 9-foot alligator was spotted taking a swim in a homeowners' pool near the Eagles golf course community outside of Tampa, Florida.