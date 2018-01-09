Activist Russ Rector, pioneering foe of dolphin and killer whale shows, dies at 69

Russ Rector, a longtime marine mammal activist and fierce foe of captivity at theme parks like the Miami Seaquarium, died Sunday. Recently, he focused his efforts on having Lolita’s pen enlarged at the Virginia Key attraction because he believed she was too old to be freed. The stand pitted him against national animal rights groups like PETA, which wants her returned to her native waters off Puget Sound. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com