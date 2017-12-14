More Videos

17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades 0:58

17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades

Pause
Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse 1:03

Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation 0:28

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation

Endangered Pine Rockland 1:58

Endangered Pine Rockland

High water in the Glades 1:45

High water in the Glades

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin 0:33

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Red light camera convicts killer 0:43

Red light camera convicts killer

  • December 2017 python elimination program update

    South Florida Water Management District presents a December 2017 python elimination program update.

South Florida Water Management District presents a December 2017 python elimination program update. Courtesy: South Florida Water Management District
South Florida Water Management District presents a December 2017 python elimination program update. Courtesy: South Florida Water Management District

Environment

After snake-killing successes, Florida python patrol gets more money

By Jenny Staletovich

jstaletovich@miamiherald.com

December 14, 2017 06:22 PM

Paying hunters to bag pythons is turning out to be a decent business model.

A popular program launched by the South Florida Water Management District, which has drawn celebrities and politicians and generated a good amount of positive buzz, has so far captured 753 invasive snakes, including a monster 17-footer snagged last week. The district cost? Nearly $160,000, or about $209 a snake.

On Thursday, the district governing board agreed to spend another $125,000 on the effort and expand the hunt, which covers Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties, to Palm Beach County.

“I don’t like spending another $125,000 of taxpayer money but I think this is a priority and it’s a good place to spend it,” governing board chairman Dan O’Keefe said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ramsay python
Earlier this year, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his son headed out with hunters hired by the South Florida Water Management District to remove invasive snakes from marshes.
South Florida Water Management District

Land resources bureau chief Rory Feeney said Thursday that the effort ranks as the most effective attempt yet — although maybe not the most creative. Since they first appeared, wildlife managers have been struggling to find a way to control the elusive snakes blamed for gobbling up small mammals across the Everglades. The snakes are now considered the top predator in marshes also struggling with decades of flood control and facing new threats from sea rise.

They have sent “Judas” snakes equipped with trackers, hired tribal snake hunters from India and dispatched snake-sniffing dogs. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which first introduced the idea of paying a bounty for snakes with its popular Python Challenge, also now pays hunters.

While the posse — hunters get paid $8.10 an hour plus a bounty for each snake — won’t likely dent the infestation, Feeney said the number of snakes so far captured could have consumed about 100,000 small mammals. The hunt is also turning up some interesting statistics on the elusive snakes: Most have been captured at night and been between eight and nine feet long. Hunters have also captured most along three Miami-Dade County levees and in the Rocky Glades.

The district is also in talks to include the 150,000-acre Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in its push into Palm Beach County, Feeney said. Everglades National Park, where snakes have caused the most damage, runs a separate removal program because hunting is not allowed in national parks.

lopez cantera python
Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera tagged along on a hunt that snagged a 15-foot python in May.
South Florida Water Management District

Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades 0:58

17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades

Pause
Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse 1:03

Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation 0:28

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation

Endangered Pine Rockland 1:58

Endangered Pine Rockland

High water in the Glades 1:45

High water in the Glades

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin 0:33

Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 1:38

City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Red light camera convicts killer 0:43

Red light camera convicts killer

  • Raccoon catches and runs away with iguana on Key Biscayne

    A hungry raccoon was captured on video running away with a green iguana at Bill Baggs Park in Key Biscayne.

Raccoon catches and runs away with iguana on Key Biscayne

View More Video