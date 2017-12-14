After snake-killing successes, Florida python patrol gets more money

0:58 17-foot python breaks record after being caught in Florida Everglades Pause

1:03 Shark-dragging suspects involved in other cases of fishing abuse

0:28 Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation

1:58 Endangered Pine Rockland

1:45 High water in the Glades

0:33 Spy camera and transmitter found in cruise ship cabin

1:38 City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard

5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory