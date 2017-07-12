The rain is back, and with a vengeance

Time to break out rainboots. Or maybe the kayak.
A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday night, as parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties were drenched with heavy rainfall. At 8 p.m., nearly 3 inches of rain had collected in the areas between Miami Lakes and Weston. Residents should take caution until the advisory ends at 11 p.m, the National Weather Service warned. An additional 2 or 3 inches of rain could still fall before the night ends.
Flood advisory out for North Central Miami Dade and Broward counties until 11 pm. Heavy rain could cause flooding in low lying areas. #flwx— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 12, 2017
The thunderstorms are expected to bring frequent lightning, and are capable of producing winds of up to 55 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service, the cities of Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Sunrise and the neighborhood of Hialeah will be particularly prone to flooding.
Events like the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals at FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium were delayed hours because of the inclement weather, the Miami FC tweeted.
The match is under temporary delay due to lightning in the area. Please follow @TheMiamiFC on Facebook and Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/DsBCVrnqVZ— The Miami FC (@TheMiamiFC) July 12, 2017
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, the National Weather Service said, so residents should take caution while driving.
The rain is not expected to stop. There’s a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday, a 50 percent chance Friday and 30 percent through the weekend.
