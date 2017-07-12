Miami FC fans wait for a weather delay before the start of the Miami FC vs FC Cincinnati game during the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Environment

July 12, 2017 8:41 PM

The rain is back, and with a vengeance

By Samantha J. Gross

Time to break out rainboots. Or maybe the kayak.

A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday night, as parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties were drenched with heavy rainfall. At 8 p.m., nearly 3 inches of rain had collected in the areas between Miami Lakes and Weston. Residents should take caution until the advisory ends at 11 p.m, the National Weather Service warned. An additional 2 or 3 inches of rain could still fall before the night ends.

The thunderstorms are expected to bring frequent lightning, and are capable of producing winds of up to 55 miles per hour. According to the National Weather Service, the cities of Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Davie, Sunrise and the neighborhood of Hialeah will be particularly prone to flooding.

Events like the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals at FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium were delayed hours because of the inclement weather, the Miami FC tweeted.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, the National Weather Service said, so residents should take caution while driving.

The rain is not expected to stop. There’s a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday, a 50 percent chance Friday and 30 percent through the weekend.

