Sick sea grass in Tuttle Basin

The urban end of Biscayne Bay that managed to survive decades of causeways and jet skis and dredging, where acres of seagrass grew in water that remained gin clear despite all the pumping and dumping from its coastal neighbors, is sick. Since 2012, more than half the meadow has died, causing great alarm to those who are keeping a close eye on it.
