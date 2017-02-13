River restoration

A whale survey aircraft found the whale, named "Ruffian," about 20 miles east of Cumberland Island. The whale was entangled with heavy fishing rope through his mouth. Rescuers got to him just before dark and attached a tracking buoy. The rescuers returned the next day and successfully freed Ruffian. Ruffian had been carrying more than 450 feet of commercial fishing rope and a 135-lb. trap/pot.
The tornado touched down east of the Palmetto Expressway between Northwest 55th and 48th streets, moved east through Hialeah and finished its 2.3-mile ramble near West 12th Street and Second Avenue in Hialeah. The tornado fluctuated in strength from EF-0 (65 to 85 mph) to EF-1 (85 to 110 mph), according to the National Weather Service.
A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com
A super-friendly, yellow-footed tortoise from South America has made a lasting home for himself at an unusual place-a rehabilitation hospital for injured birds. The tortoise, who has been named Master Oogway, by the the volunteers at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, is the only non-native species that has been given a permanent home at the non-profit rehabilitation center.