Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

Miami-Dade Fire Department's Venom One responded to reports of a large python in Southwest Miami-Dade on Feb. 6, 2017.
Miami-Dade Fire Department

Environment

Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown

A reporter for the Palm Beach Post who was biking in Big Cypress National Preserve recorded the moment when the two reptiles started a battle for their survival. The event occurred on December 21, 2016. It's estimated that the snake could be up to 15 feet long, and apparently won the fight. To read more about the encounter go to Palmbeachpost.com

Environment

How to keep bears away from your home

Your chances of encountering a Florida black bear are greater today than 100 years ago. How can you share the landscape with this large mammal and also help prevent human-bear conflicts? Learn the simple steps for bear-proofing your trash and other strategies to keep bears away from your home and neighborhood.

Editor's Choice Videos