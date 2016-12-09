Exotic plants invade the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge

A pink, deep-ocean stubby squid that was spotted off the coast of California has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the world. Video of the creature taken by the research vessel, E/V Nautilus, at a depth of 2,950 feet has been viewed more than 400,000 times since being posted on Saturday. The stubby squid (Rossia pacifica) looks like a cross between an octopus and squid but is more closely related to cuttlefish. This species spends life on the seafloor, activating a sticky mucus jacket and burrowing into the sediment to camouflage, leaving their eyes poking out to spot prey like shrimp and small fish. For more information visit: www.nautiluslive.org