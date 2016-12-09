Exotic plants invade the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge

Rory Feeney, South Florida Water Management District's bureau chief, explains the impact of exotic plants on the Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge.
11-foot, 450 pound alligator caught near Davie school

An 11-foot alligator wandering onto a Southwest Ranches bike trail was caught on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission snagged the 450-pound gator after Davie Police found the massive reptile on a bike trail near the intersection of Griffin Road and Bonaventure Boulevard in Southwest Ranches.

Interview with Obama on climate change

President Obama spoke to Julie Hirschfeld Davis of The New York Times about climate change and conservation during a trip to Midway Atoll to expand a protected national monument to create the world’s largest marine preserve.

Googly-eyed stubby squid makes internet splash

A pink, deep-ocean stubby squid that was spotted off the coast of California has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the world. Video of the creature taken by the research vessel, E/V Nautilus, at a depth of 2,950 feet has been viewed more than 400,000 times since being posted on Saturday. The stubby squid (Rossia pacifica) looks like a cross between an octopus and squid but is more closely related to cuttlefish. This species spends life on the seafloor, activating a sticky mucus jacket and burrowing into the sediment to camouflage, leaving their eyes poking out to spot prey like shrimp and small fish. For more information visit: www.nautiluslive.org

