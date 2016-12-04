Pair of deported Hondurans came back and are accused of messing with a sea turtle

Two Hondurans who previously had been deported were recently arrested in South Florida and accused of “disturbing” a federally protected sea turtle, according to court records.
Luis Fernando Madrid Barrera and Yoni Ramiro Reyes López have been indicted by a federal grand jury and are now awaiting trial in federal court, possibly in December.
Two criminal complaints filed by the U.S. Border Patrol do not say specifically what Madrid Barrera and Reyes López were doing when they were arrested. The only thing the complaints say is that both were "detained for disturbing a federally protected sea turtle."
The criminal complaints also don't specify if Madrid Barrera and Reyes López were arrested together. But both complaints say the Hondurans were picked up at the same site in Stuart, on the same day, at the same time and the same agency, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Neither the Border Patrol nor the pair’s attorneys could be reached for comment.
The incident unfolded Oct. 26 in the afternoon when FWC officials contacted the Border Patrol because they suspected that the Hondurans were not legally in the United States.
Two Border Patrol agents from the West Palm Beach office responded to 2968 Salerno Rd. in Martin County where they questioned the two and learned that they had been previously deported and returned illegally.
The criminal complaint against Madrid Barrera says he was deported twice, first in 2001 and then in 2009.
The complaint against Reyes López says he was deported previously in 2005.
