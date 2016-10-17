King tide hits Matheson Hammock

People visiting Matheson Hammock Park Monday morning were taken by surprise by the King Tide that began rolling in around 10am.
Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Environment

Interview with Obama on climate change

President Obama spoke to Julie Hirschfeld Davis of The New York Times about climate change and conservation during a trip to Midway Atoll to expand a protected national monument to create the world’s largest marine preserve.

Googly-eyed stubby squid makes internet splash

A pink, deep-ocean stubby squid that was spotted off the coast of California has captured the hearts of animal lovers across the world. Video of the creature taken by the research vessel, E/V Nautilus, at a depth of 2,950 feet has been viewed more than 400,000 times since being posted on Saturday. The stubby squid (Rossia pacifica) looks like a cross between an octopus and squid but is more closely related to cuttlefish. This species spends life on the seafloor, activating a sticky mucus jacket and burrowing into the sediment to camouflage, leaving their eyes poking out to spot prey like shrimp and small fish. For more information visit: www.nautiluslive.org

3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

Zika outbreaks are currently happening in many countries and territories. The mosquitoes that can become infected with and spread Zika live in many parts of the world, including parts of the United States. Learn how you can protect yourself from Zika.

Watch the 'Cannabis Car' burn up the road

A sports car made from cannabis hemp could lead the charge in making carbon neutral vehicles. Made from the chassis of a Mazda convertible, the hemp car is bringing a new meaning to the phrase ‘green machine’ and could soon be seen on high roads around the world.

