State test scores are in for Dade and Broward schools, and the news is good all around

Students in Miami-Dade public schools achieved gains in nearly every subject on state standardized tests, and in some subjects pulled ahead of the statewide average.
According to results released by the Florida Department of Education Thursday evening, passing rates for students in Dade County increased 3 percentage points in English Language Arts exams and 2 percentage points in math exams to 57 percent and 62 percent, respectively, on the Florida Standardized Assessments. The statewide average grew only 1 percent in both those subjects, to 54 percent and 60 percent, respectively.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at the School Board Administration in Downtown Miami to discuss the results.
Broward County public school students' test scores went up 1 percentage point in both subject areas to 56 percent in English and 61 percent in math.
Broward County Public Schools released a statement Thursday evening praising students for their success despite dealing with trauma from the mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High right before testing season. Students at Stoneman Douglas, however, were exempt from taking the statewide assessments this year.
“Our students showed great resilience in taking the FSA tests just two months after the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” said Superintendent Robert Runcie. “While this has been a difficult school year and our entire community is continuing to recover, we remain committed to providing all students with a high-quality education.”
Broward parents will be able to access their child's scores on Saturday by visiting the district's Virtual Counselor portal.
School grades, which can affect funding and consequences, are expected to be released from the state this summer.
