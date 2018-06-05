These are the top 2018 high school grads at Miami-Dade private schools

The road to a high school diploma is paved with both sacrifices and shining moments. For a select few private school students, the grand prize is the title of valedictorian or salutatorian, reserved for the students with the highest grade point averages in their graduating classes.
The key to success, according to Riviera Preparatory School’s 2018 valedictorian, Thiego Esslinger, is time management.
“My greatest friend was Google Calendar,” he said.
Esslinger is headed to the Georgia Institute of Technology to study biochemistry with a minor in music. He began playing the violin at age 8 while living in Switzerland and later taught himself to play the piano. In ninth grade, he fell in love with the viola’s “large, deeper sound,” performing at music festivals around the world.
He participated in his school’s biomedical engineering program and Health Occupation Students of America, working on projects to find solutions to widespread diseases and shadowing doctors at work.
“I’d like to study genetics,” Esslinger said. “So much of our genome is a mystery. We don’t really know how it works. If we understood it, we could help more people.”
Interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers is growing rapidly and so is diversity in those fields.
Riviera’s salutatorian, Dibyanshi Mishrra, will be attending the University of Miami (UM) to major in biology. She has been accepted into UM’s Foote Fellows Honors Program, the Advanced Program for Integrated Science and Math (PRISM) and Health Professions Mentoring Program (HPM).
At Riviera, she was on the varsity swim team and plays the piano since age 6.
“Ultimately, I want to become a neurosurgeon and open my own medical practice,” Mishrra said.
Rachel Thomas, Miami Country Day School salutatorian, is going to the University of Pennsylvania to major in biological basis of behavior and also wants to become a surgeon.
When some people learn she’s good at math and science, they look at her surprised because she’s a girl.
“Never let yourself or other people make you feel like you can’t do something,” Thomas said.
Inspired by a cousin’s death from melanoma at age 40, Thomas has raised thousands of dollars for the Melanoma Research Foundation by making and selling bracelets. She also speaks at schools and events about skin cancer prevention.
The calling to help others and be socially responsible is a defining characteristic of these graduates.
Miami Country Day School’s valedictorian, Ryan Finvarb, helped organize a vigil for the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting.
Finvarb is a math and analytics wiz with an interest in photography who is majoring in business at the University of Pennsylvania. His goal is to become an entrepreneur and create something that will provide financial stability and make an impact in society.
“If you understand there is something wrong in society, you have an obligation to do something about it,” Finvarb said. “My generation will not fall into the shadows.”
Meet some of the top scholars for 2018 (Miami-Dade Public Schools do not name valedictorians or salutatorians.):
Allison Academy
Valedictorian: Yehuda Solomon
GPA: N/A
College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Valedictorian: Jose Alonso
GPA: N/A
College: Miami-Dade College
Salutatorian: Sofia Toro Tercero
GPA: N/A
College: Florida International University
Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School
Valedictorian: Ryan Cruz
GPA: 5.55
College: Florida International University
Salutatorian: Alejandro Camacho
GPA: 5.17
College: Florida International University
Belen Jesuit Preparatory School
Valedictorian: Andres Dones
GPA: 5.46
College: Vanderbilt University
Salutatorian: Jorge Moscoso
GPA: 5.45
College: University of Chicago
Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
Co-Valedictorian: Gabriela Blanco
GPA: N/A
College: University of Southern California
Co-Valedictorian: Nathalie Fuentes
GPA: N/A
College: Northeastern University
Christopher Columbus High School
Valedictorian: Stefan Hengartner
GPA: 5.60
College: University of Florida’s Honors College
Salutatorian: Diego Ramos
GPA: 5.41
College: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Gulliver Schools
Valedictorian: Luis Martinez
GPA: 5.9
College: Vanderbilt University
Co-Salutatorian: Agustin Garcia
GPA: 5.8
College: University of Pennsylvania
Co-Salutatorian: Amanda Vera
GPA: 5.8
College: Princeton University
Hebrew Academy (RASG)
Valedictorian: Caleb Katz
GPA: N/A
College: University of Southern California
Salutatorian: Rina Reich
GPA: N/A
College: S. Daniel Abraham Honors Program at Stern College for Women
Miami Country Day School
Valedictorian: Ryan Finvarb
GPA: 4.79
College: University of Pennsylvania
Salutatorian: Rachel Thomas
GPA: 4.72
College: University of Pennsylvania
Monsignor Edward Pace High School
Co-Summa Cume Laude: Lazaro Alfonso Jr.
GPA: 5.54
College: Florida International University
Co-Summa Cume Laude: Grace Li
GPA: 5.49
College: Loyola University Maryland
Co-Summa Cume Laude: Aleisha Fleurantine
GPA: 5.29
College: Florida State University
Our Lady of Lourdes Academy
Valedictorian: Claudia Maria Pichardo Miyar
GPA: 5.26
College: University of Pennsylvania
Salutatorian: Evely Alexis Forte
GPA: 5.22
College: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Palmer Trinity School
Co-Valedictorian: Chris Hudson Verde
GPA: N/A
College: Columbia University
Co-Valedictorian: Miguel Rothe
GPA: N/A
College: Tufts University
Salutatorian: Isabella Swift
GPA: N/A
College: Brandeis University
Ransom Everglades School
Valedictorian: Jorge Zreik
GPA: N/A
College: Princeton University
Salutatorian: Daniel Freedline
GPA: N/A
College: Yale University
Riviera Preparatory School
Valedictorian: Thiago Esslinger
GPA: 5.25
College: Georgia Institute of Technology
Salutatorian: Dibyanshi Mishrra
GPA: 5.18
College: University of Miami
Scheck Hillel Community School
Valedictorian: Nathalie Fuhrman
GPA: 4.71
College: Northwestern University, Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences
Salutatorian: Simi Serfati
GPA: 4.57
College: University of Pennsylvania, School of Engineering and Applied Science
St. Brendan High School
Valedictorian: Sophia Acosta
GPA: 5.41
College: Vanderbilt University
Salutatorian: Valentina Espinoza
GPA: 5.40
College: University of Notre Dame
Westwood Christian School
Valedictorian: Erika Lopez
GPA: 4.3
College: Admitted to the University of South Florida and Florida International University
Salutatorian: Gabriella Padilla
GPA: 4.2
College: Florida International University Honors College
