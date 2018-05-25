Third grade test results are out, and there's good news for Dade and Broward schools

Third grade test results released by the state came earlier than usual this year, a welcome surprise for schools that must make decisions on promotions to fourth grade.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward counties surpassed state averages on the Florida Standards Assessments English Language Arts exam, with 61 percent of Dade third graders and 59 of Broward third graders earning a passing score of 3 or higher. Overall, Dade improved three percentage points and Broward improved two percentage points.

The statewide average, which calculates test scores for 228,000 third graders in 67 counties, slipped one percentage point from last year to 57 percent.





Dade also saw a decrease in third graders scoring a 1, which means an additional 300 students will be eligible for promotion this year, according to a press release by the district.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho will speak to the results at a press conference Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.