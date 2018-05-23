Broward high school student 'joked' about shooting classmates. He's been arrested.

A 15-year-old student is in custody after he pointed out classmates who were on "his list" for a school shooting and plotted how he would enter the school, according to a Pembroke Pines police report.
Students at Franklin Academy Pines Middle and High Campus, 5000 SW 207th Terrace, told Pembroke Pines police on Friday that another student mentioned that the 15-year-old would be the next school shooter. According to a police report, the student replied, "Oh, man, you ruined my plan."
The police report said the student was seen later looking through the window and at a teacher "in a suspicious manner." He remarked that if he was going to "do it," he would have to enter through the side doors after getting off the bus. There were too many police near the front entrance.
The student later told a girl, the report said, that it was OK for her to come to school on May 21 because, while another student was on his list, she was not. "You can come to school on Monday if you want, it might be an interesting show," the student said, according to the report.
The student was also reported to have pointed at specific students and said, "I am going to remember you."
The student admitted, according to the police report, that he intimidated students and insinuated that he would carry out a school shooting, but told police he said those things to be funny. The student said he does not have access to firearms and was joking.
The student was transported Friday to Memorial Regional Hospital and admitted under the Baker Act. He was taken into custody Wednesday at the Juvenile Assessment Center and is facing a felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.
The Miami Herald is withholding the suspect's name because he is a minor.
According to the police report, the school's principal wished to prosecute. Arlene Valdes, who is listed as the principal on the school's website, could not be reached for comment.
Franklin Academy is a charter school with multiple campuses. The student attended a campus that serves grades 6 through 12.
