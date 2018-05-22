Student musicians raise $8,400 through Rock Sarcoma Out Concert

Youth rock and jazz bands recently participated in the first Rock Sarcoma Out Concert to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to benefit the SebastianStrong and Manny Alvarez foundations, which were created to honor the memory of Christopher Columbus High School students Sebastian Ortiz and Manny Alvarez. From left: student performers Nico Raimont, Danny Collazo, Jake Aleman, Jorge Diz, Jazzy Ortiz, Ceci Quiñones, Ariana Viteri and Bebo Collazo.