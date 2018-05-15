Coral Gables Community Foundation awards $80,000 in scholarships

The Coral Gables Community Foundation awarded 16 Miami-Dade high school students with scholarships based on their academic achievement and dedication to their community. The winners included Alyssa Lamadriz, Stefany Ortiz, Stephanie Revuelta, Serena Correia, Geisel Dieguez, Naomy Gamarra, Roxy Rico, Grace Sedaghatpisheh, Emma Berberian, Julio Sanchez, Brianna De La Osa, Juliana Balladares, Deborah Zagales; Joe Matos, Norlan Rivas and Alex Lopez.