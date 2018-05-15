Coral Gables Community Foundation awards $80,000 in scholarships

The Coral Gables Community Foundation awarded about $80,000 in scholarships to 16 local high school students during a reception at the Coral Gables Museum.
The foundation awarded several scholarships, including the $10,000 Four-Year Scholarship, $3,000 Merit Scholarship, $1,000 Ralph Moore Scholarship, $1,000 Lady Suzanna Tweed Scholarship, $1,000 Grant and Bridget Daugherty Nursing Scholarship, $4,000 Culinary Arts Program Scholarship, and the $2,000 Kerdyk Family Trust Scholarship.
The four-year scholarship winners included Alyssa Lamadriz, Stefany Ortiz, Stephanie Revuelta, Serena Correia and Geisel Dieguez; Naomy Gamarra, Roxy Rico, Grace Sedaghatpisheh, Emma Berberian and Julio Sanchezwere the merit scholarship winners; Brianna De La Osaearned the Ralph Moore Scholarship; Juliana Balladaresearned the Lady Suzanna Tweed Scholarship; the Daugherty Nursing Scholarship winner was Deborah Zagales; Joe Matosand Norlan Rivas earned the Culinary Arts Program Scholarship; and Alex Lopez won the Kerdyk Family Trust Scholarship.
“We are so proud to award these 16 students with college scholarships. They have excelled academically and shown outstanding service to their community,” said Mary Snow, executive director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival scholarship
The Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association awarded 20 Miami-Dade students with $1,000 scholarships for their talent in the arts.
Scholarship winners from the Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH) included Christopher Abella, Andie Aylsworth, Yunru Chen, Gabriel Chez, Jenny De La Cruz, Natasha Enriquez, Frederick Rapp, Ruth Suarez and Carolina Zuniga. Winners from the New World School of the Arts included Tony Bernardo, Eva Bibas, Melissa Fernandez, Diago Leon, Kate Ortega, Cristy Rodriguez, Alex Darius and Henry Rojas.
Yundiel Garcia from South Miami Senior High School; Raejeann Harris from Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts; and Naelsy Young from Robert Morgan Education Center also received scholarships.
The scholars received their awards during the opening of the First Impressions Exhibition at the Gallery at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which showcases the artwork of the scholarship recipients.
This year, the Fund 4 Design and Art Education, an organization created by retired art educators across Miami-Dade County, assisted with the selection process.
For information about the Gallery at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, visit www.cgaf.com.
The Villagers announce 2018 scholarship recipients
The Villagers, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving historic sites in Miami-Dade County, awarded $35,000 in scholarships to 11 local high school and college students for their academic achievement, recommendation letters, work samples, and statement of interest in preserving the architectural past.
Sydney Matsumoto, Shannar O’Connor and David Holmes from the University of Miami’s School of Architecture received $5,000 scholarships. Florida International University scholars included Robert Colón, a junior in the Master of Landscape Architecture Program, and Kaitlyn Fuson, a senior in the Master of Architecture Program. Colón received $5,000 and Fuson received $3,500.
The Villagers also awarded $1,300, $1,100 and $1,000 scholarships to six students from the Design and Architecture Senior High School. $1,000 scholars included Frederick Rapp, Dani Simons, and Ruth Suarez; $1,100 scholars included Yunru Chen and Carolina Zuniga, and the $1,300 scholar was Adam Samson Margolis.
The Vernon Carey Foundation
Vernon Carey retired offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes, and the Vernon Carey Foundation awarded three $2,500 scholarships to Miami-Dade students as part of the One Step to a Brighter Future Scholarship and Mentoring Program.
Carey, a Miami native, created the foundation to encourage the improvement of local youth by enhancing educational and recreational development, and economic opportunities in the community. This year’s scholarship winners included Brittney Jones of Miami Carol City High School, Guerley Benoit of Miami Northwestern High School and Miya Gilmore of Miami Central High School.
“I am humbled to be able to present three amazing young ladies with a scholarship check towards them continuing their education. Each one represents their school, family, and community in such an extraordinary way. I know they will continue to make everyone proud,” said Carey.
Comments