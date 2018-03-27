Carrollton School holds Walk With Me event for special-needs students, adults

Sima Vazquez and Erica Garcia of the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart recently hosted their seventh annual Walk with Me event to raise awareness for students and adults with special needs.
Local high school students and community members volunteered to organize and participate in the walk. This year, all proceeds were donated to help provide technology and software to the Miami Learning Experience School, a school for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
“Making a difference in the world is important but making a difference in the life of someone with a disability is amazing,” Vazquez said.
For information or to participate in next year’s event, contact Monica Restrepo at 305-450-7070 or email monicarestrepo2020@gmail.com.
Miami-Dade Sunshine State Scholars
Two Miami-Dade County students were named 2018 Sunshine State Scholars for their achievement in science, technology, engineering and math.
Jacob Rosenfeld of the School for Advanced Studies and Kevin Ordet of Michael Krop High School are both juniors who hold 5.10 and 5.06 GPAs, respectively. Jacob has completed 1,000 community service hours while Kevin has completed 198 hours.
The Sunshine State Scholars program brings together Florida’s highest-achieving STEM students for a two-day program featuring a think tank that addresses Florida’s challenges. Each scholar was honored for their academic achievements and met with prospective colleges and universities to learn about higher education opportunities.
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida
Girl Scout Troop 118, based in Coral Gables, won the Golden Spoon Award at the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida’s Iron Chef Competition earlier this month.
Girl Scout troops were required to create impressive dishes, outdoors, using green apple as a secret ingredient. Participants used various cooking methods, like foil packs, Dutch ovens, pie irons and box ovens to create the meals. The winner was chosen based on creativity, taste and presentation.
Troop 118’s winning dish included chicken, potatoes, and applesauce. The adults from Troop 118 also competed and won the Golden Spoon in the adult competition for their meal, which included butternut squash rings, stuffed with green apple curry.
Dibia Dream
Local students recently learned how to design and build electric circuits during Dibia Dream’s STEM Saturdays program, recently held at Samuel Johnson Youth Center.
Dibia is a sports training program that hosts camps in Miami, Bermuda and New Orleans. The founder, Brandon Okpalobi, created STEM Saturdays to promote logical and analytical thinking skills in at-risk children ages 7 to 16. The monthly program is free and open to the community.
“Our STEM Saturdays program focuses on science, technology, engineering, and math to build children’s critical thinking skills and sense of curiosity,” Okpalobi said. “Attendees will be motivated to pursue their dreams as they leave with the confidence to excel academically and socially.”
To register, visit http://dibiadream.org.
