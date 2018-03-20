Homestead students protest, register to vote after Stoneman Douglas shooting

Linda Fernandez, a junior at the School for Advanced Studies in Homestead, organized a student protest at the school on March 14, approximately one month after the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Linda gathered classmates, student organizations and set up tables in the school’s courtyard to host a panel discussion featuring community activists. She also set up a voter registration table to encourage her peers to vote.
Janitor a finalist in $10k national contest
Lazaro Calderon, a Miami-Dade janitor at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, was recently named a top 10 finalist in Cintas Corporation’s 2018 Janitor of the Year Contest, a nationwide contest that aims to honor janitors that help to make schools a clean, healthy, and fun learning environment.
The winning janitor will receive a $5,000 cash prize and $5,000 in products and services for their school from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products. The remaining finalists will receive $500 each.
For information about the contest, contact Jennifer Petersen at 312-664-1532 at jpetersen@mulberrymc.com. To vote for Calderon, visit www.cintas.com/JOTY now through April 20.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Magnet Schools of America recently recognized 54 Miami-Dade County Public Schools for their academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful diversity efforts, specialized teaching staff, and parent and community involvement.
Miami-Dade County received 23 Magnet School of Excellence Merit Awards and 31 Magnet School of Distinction Merit Awards. Schools that received the MSA Merit Award rank within the top 5 percent of magnet schools nationwide, while schools that earned the MSA Distinction Merit Award excelled in all areas measured and serve as National Exemplary Magnet School Models. All awards will be presented at the MSA 36th National Conference on Magnet Schools on April 25–29 in Chicago.
MSA Merit Award winners included Ada Merritt K-8 Center, Air Base K-8 Center for International Education, Arvida Middle, Center for International Education: A Cambridge Associate School, Coral Gables High, Coral Reef High, Henry E. Perrine Academy of the Arts, George Washington Carver Middle, Herbert A. Ammons Middle, Hialeah High, Hialeah-Miami Lakes High, Howard D. McMillan Middle, International Studies Preparatory Academy, Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy, Lamar Louise Curry Middle, Maritime and Science Technology Academy, Medical Academy for Science & Technology, Miami Springs High, Redland Middle, Sunset Elementary, W. J. Bryan Elementary, W.R. Thomas Middle and Young Women’s Preparatory Academy.
MSA Distinction Merit Award winners included Arthur & Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts, Ben Sheppard Elementary, Richmond Heights High School, Coconut Palm K-8 Academy, Design and Architecture High, Frank C. Martin K-8 Center, G. Holmes Braddock High, Hammocks Middle, iPrep Academy, John A. Ferguson High, John F. Kennedy Middle, Jorge Mas Canosa Middle, Miami Arts Studio at Zelda Glazer Middle, Miami Coral Park High, Miami Lakes Educational Center, Miami Lakes Middle, Miami Norland High, New World School of the Arts, North Dade Center for Modern Languages, North Hialeah Elementary, North Miami Beach High, Ponce de Leon Middle, Richmond Heights Middle, Riviera Middle, Robert Morgan Educational Center, Rockway Middle, South Miami K-8 Center, Southwood Middle, TERRA Environmental Research Institute, West Miami Middle, and Westland-Hialeah High.
Fusion Academy opens in Miami
The administrators of Fusion Academy, a private school, serving grades 6-12, opened the 43rd location in Miami-Dade County last month at 9130 S. Dadeland Blvd., in Kendall.
The school features wellness and life skills classes, an ultramodern recording studio, a mix media art studio, and a Homework Café that allows students to complete homework assignments, with an on-site teacher, before going home.
For information or to enroll, call 866-210-9479 or visit www.fusionmiami.com.
