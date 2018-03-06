School for Advanced Studies junior wins 2018 Black History Essay Contest

Victor Ramirez, a junior at the School for Advanced Studies, placed first in a 2018 Black History Essay Contest, hosted by Miami-Dade County Public School’s Department of Social Sciences and United Teachers of Dade.
Victor was required to research the unique experience of African Americans during the time of war and write an essay explaining the important role that African Americans had at that time. As the winner, he received $200 and was invited to the Thirlee Smith First Annual Black History Brain Bowl, which took place last week at the Lyric Theater.
Monsignor Edward Pace High School
Twelve seniors from Monsignor Edward Pace High School received acceptance letters to the University of Florida, in Gainesville, beginning this fall.
Never miss a local story.
Eudens and Tajmara Anotines, Myriam Dominique, Sharon Flores, Aleisha Fleurantine, Grace Li, Keanu Orfano, Alexander Pereda, Mikeiveka Sanon, Matthew Schaffer, Joshua Toledo, and Nickolas Valdes are the newly accepted Florida Gators, and they are members of honor societies, their campus ministry and extracurricular activities.
The University of Florida is one of the school’s that Pace High students visited during the school’s annual Florida College tour last fall.
Ransom Everglades School
Middle school students from Ransom Everglades School placed first in all three levels of the National History Bee Regional Competition, held at Pine Middle School last week.
Daniel Figueroa, Jonathan Pollack, and Javi Kumar won the sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade titles, consecutively. In addition to these students, Lucas Blanco, Liam Forand, Erick Gross, Ian Barnett, Leo Fein, Kyler Pace, Liv Steinhardt, Stefan Baker, Tommy Fisher, Zach Marcus and Alex Van Lidth also competed and advanced to the national championship in Atlanta.
Bike, Run, Walk Family Event
Miami-Dade County School Board member Larry Feldman will host his eighth annual Bike, Run, Walk Family Event, in partnership with the village of Pinecrest, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Pinecrest Community Center, 5855 Killian Dr., in Pinecrest.
Feldman created the event to encourage students and their families to lead active and healthy lifestyles. There will be an on-site resource fair featuring helmet fittings, giveaways, free tune-ups, safety workshops and food trucks.
For information, call 305-284-0900.
If you have news for this column, please send it to Adrianne Richardson at schoolscenemia@gmail.com.
Comments