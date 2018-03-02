New York tabloids have a field day poking fun at Carvalho’s decision to stay in Miami

The New York tabloids had a field day Friday morning, a day after Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho shocked the Big Apple.
On Thursday afternoon, Carvalho turned down a job as New York’s next school chancellor on live television. His announcement was a surprising one, considering that he had already privately accepted the position, according New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The paper’s front pages weren’t too shy to poke fun at Carvalho’s decision to reject the job that would have made him the chief of the nation’s largest school system.
The New York Post’s front page shows de Blasio in a bridal gown, sitting dejected on an altar. The headline? “Jilted!”
Never miss a local story.
The cover of the New York Daily News features an angry de Blasio at an old-school green chalkboard. Looking back at him is a sketched head shot of Carvalho grinning back.
“I will not get ahead of myself,” de Blasio writes repeatedly, yellow chalk in his hand.
Both front pages come a day after Miami-Dade School Board members, students and members of the public lavished Carvalho with praise, begging him to stay.
During Thursday’s dramatic meeting, Carvalho asked to take a recess. When he returned, he announced his change of heart on live TV.
“We may have the strength to break an agreement with an adult. I just don’t know how to break a promise to a child, how to break a promise to a community,” Carvalho said on Thursday during an emergency School Board meeting that had been called to discuss the job offer. “That has weighed on me over the last 24 hours like nothing has weighed on me before.”
Miami Herald Staff Writer Kyra Gurney contributed to this report.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments